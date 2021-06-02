Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Who May Be In CT

Police in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a teenage runaway who has been reported missing.

The Chicopee Police Department issued an alert for 15-year-old Lea Chaffe, who was reported missing this week and may be making her way to Connecticut.

According to police, Chaffe was last seen in Chicopee and could possibly be heading to Manchester, Connecticut with her boyfriend after running away.

No descriptive information on Chaffe was released by police.

Anyone with information regarding Chaffe or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department Detective Bureau by calling (413) 594-1740.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.