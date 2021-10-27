Second Suspect Nabbed For Fatal Shooting Outside Club In Fairfield County

A second man has been apprehended for his alleged role in the shooting death of another man at a nightclub in Fairfield County.

Kadeem Frazer, age 28, of Bridgeport, was arrested for his role in the Saturday, Oct. 2, murder of Jonathan DaSilva at the VIP Lounge on Pembroke Street.

Frazer was driving the vehicle, as Robert Sorrells, who was arrested on October 21, fired the shots that killed the victim from the passenger’s seat of Frazer’s car, according to Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for the City of Bridgeport.

Later that day, Frazer reported his car, a 2017 Mercedes C300, stolen.

The following day, just hours after being interviewed by homicide detectives, Frazer’s car was located in the town of Woodbridge, after it was set on fire, Appleby said.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, Detective Winkler obtained an arrest warrant for Frazer, charging him with accessory at murder and arson.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.