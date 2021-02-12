Resident Admits Stealing From CT Town's Board Of Education Child Care Program

A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud related to her theft of more than $38,000 from East Haven's Board of Education child care program.

Catherine Finkle, age 58, of East Haven, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Feb. 11, said John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from January 2000 to November 2018, Finkle was the East Haven Board of Education Program Director for the School-Age Child Care Program, commonly called the Little Jackets Program.

As the program director, Finkle had access to the Little Jacket Program’s bank accounts and received tuition payments on behalf of the program.

From January 2011 to November 2018, Finkle defrauded the East Haven Board of Education by taking more than $38,000 in tuition payments, in the form of money orders and cash, that had been made for students in the Little Jackets Program. She then diverted the payments for her own benefit, court documents said.

Finkle, who faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

In addition to her plead, Finkle also has agreed to pay restitution of $38,554.50.

She is currently released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing.

