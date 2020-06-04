Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
Police Ask Public's Help In Identifying Extended Stay Hotel Burglary Suspect

Kathy Reakes
Know him? Police want to know.
Know him? Police want to know. Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in a burglary at a Fairfield County hotel.

The burglary occurred on Tuesday, June 2, around 5 a.m. at the Extended Stay Hotel at 400 Main Ave., in Norwalk.

During the crime, cash was stolen from the register, and a purse and computer were stolen from a guests’ room, said Lt. Jared Zwickler.

Anyone who recognizes the individual pictured, or who has information regarding the crime is asked to contact Detective Lindsey Taylor at 203-854-3183 or the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

