Police Ask Public's Help In Identifying Extended Stay Hotel Burglary Suspect

Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in a burglary at a Fairfield County hotel.

The burglary occurred on Tuesday, June 2, around 5 a.m. at the Extended Stay Hotel at 400 Main Ave., in Norwalk.

During the crime, cash was stolen from the register, and a purse and computer were stolen from a guests’ room, said Lt. Jared Zwickler.

Anyone who recognizes the individual pictured, or who has information regarding the crime is asked to contact Detective Lindsey Taylor at 203-854-3183 or the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

