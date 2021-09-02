Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Plane Crashes Into Building In Connecticut

Police in Farmington are reporting a plane has crashed into a commercial building. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A plane believed to be carrying four people crashed into a building in Connecticut, authorities said.

The plane crashed Thursday, Sept. 2, into a commercial building in Hartford County at 111 Hyde Road, near the town line and Robertson Airport located in Plainville, Farmington Police report.

The building houses Trumpf Medical Systems Inc.

The extent of injuries, if any, isn’t clear at this time.

As of 11 a.m., there are reports of fire and smoke still rising from the building.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they work to evacuate surrounding buildings.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

