Plane Crashes Into Building In Connecticut

A plane believed to be carrying four people crashed into a building in Connecticut, authorities said.

The plane crashed Thursday, Sept. 2, into a commercial building in Hartford County at 111 Hyde Road, near the town line and Robertson Airport located in Plainville, Farmington Police report.

The building houses Trumpf Medical Systems Inc.

The extent of injuries, if any, isn’t clear at this time.

As of 11 a.m., there are reports of fire and smoke still rising from the building.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they work to evacuate surrounding buildings.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

