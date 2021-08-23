New CT Henri Outage Update; Cleanup Going 'Swiftly,' Says Lamont During Tour Of Hard-Hit Areas

Utility crews in Connecticut have worked around the clock to restore power to thousands of area residents in the wake of the wrath of Tropical Storm Henri.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, Eversource crews, with the help of thousands of utility workers from around the country, have restored power to more than 67,000 customers.

“Toured Canterbury (in Windham County) to oversee the restoration of power and cleanup from Henri. I’ve been told communication with utilities was better than before,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont posted on Twitter.

“While the storm wasn’t as bad as thought, cleanup is moving swiftly thanks to the performance-based standards we’ve put into place.”

Eversource was still reporting more than 2,200 of the company’s 1,286,611 Connecticut customers, with complete restoration planned by 11:59 p.m. on Monday night.

More than 100 outages were still being reported in:

Sprague: 293;

Woodstock: 166;

Sterling: 136;

Voluntown: 129;

Griswold: 125;

East Granby: 114.

Other areas with outages included Ashford (71), Bethel, Bolton, Brooklyn (29), Canton, Chaplin, Chester, Clinton (67), Danbury, East Haddam (25), East Lyme, Eastford (31), Enfield, Glastonbury, Granby (31), Groton (17), Guilford, Hartford, Hartland, Killingly (19), Killingworth, Ledyard, Manchester, Mansfield (29), Middlebury, New London, New Milford, Newtown, North Stonington (22), Oxford (10), Preston (11), Putnam (88), Sherman (18), Stafford (57), Stamford (14), Thompson (14), Tolland (27), Washington (45), and Waterford (14).

In total, crews repaired or replaced 44 broken utility poles, removed more than 240 trees, and restrung more than 25 miles of downed power lines. According to Eversource officials, the remaining outages will take additional time to complete and may require the assistance of private electricians or contractors.

“Crews made tremendous progress Sunday night and Monday and we remain laser-focused on restoring the final outages before the hot and humid weather returns to the region,” Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said. “The last outages of a large restoration like this are labor-intensive and time-consuming.

“We’re also watching the forecast with an eye on the additional thunderstorms expected today,” he added. "These could cause more outages that our team will address as quickly and safely as possible until every home and business in the state has power.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.