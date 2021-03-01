Murder Warrant Secured In Yale Grad Student Killing

Police have secured a murder warrant for a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Yale University graduate student.

New Haven Police said they have a secured a murder warrant for Qinxuan Pan, age 29, in connection to the brutal killing of the student at Yale's School of the Environment, Kevin Jiang, age 26, last month in New Haven.

Police had previously named Pan as a “person of interest.”

Pan, whose last known address is Malden, Massachusetts, has not been located and is believed to have last been seen in Georgia.

The U.S. Marshalls are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Pan.

Police are expected to release additional information on the warrant and Pan on Monday, March 1.

Pan became a suspect after officials learned that Pan, who was a graduate student at MIT, had a connection to Jiang through his fiancée, Zion Perry, a graduate of MIT, was staying at a New Haven hotel at the time of the murder.

Police did not reveal whether the information was relevant to the case, but did say they are exploring every avenue.

Jiang, of West Haven, was found shot to death on Lawrence Street on Saturday, Feb. 6. At first, police did not know if his death was an act of road rage or random shooting.

Kevin Jiang was found shot to death in his vehicle in New Haven. Kevin Jiang/Facebook

He was a second-year master’s student at the Yale School of the Environment and was set to graduate this year.

In addition to the murder warrant, there are two other warrants out for Pan, both for possession of stolen vehicles, including the one he was driving in New Haven.

That vehicle was later found on train tracks in North Haven.

Poice said that Pan should be considered armed and dangerous and "extreme caution" should be used if spotted.

Anyone who spots him, or has information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332 or New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.

