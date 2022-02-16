Man Trying To Break Up Fight Stabbed In Parking Lot At High School In CT

A man was stabbed attempting to break up a fight among teens in the parking lot of a Connecticut high school after a varsity basketball game, police said.

In New Haven County, officers from the Derby Police Department were called to the emergency room at Griffin Hospital at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, where there was a report of a stab victim.

Police said that the investigation into the incident found that a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder in the Derby High School parking lot while attempting to intervene in a fight amongst minors who were leaving the boy’s varsity basketball game.

The victim was treated for the stab wound and later released.

Investigators said that they are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses as they attempt to determine who was involved in the stabbing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators at the Derby Police Department by calling (203) 735-7811.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

