Man Sentenced For Trafficking Heroin From Fairfield County Deli, Market

A man was sentenced for trafficking heroin from two businesses he operated in Fairfield County.

New Haven County resident Eddy Antonio Torres Morel, age 51, of Meriden, was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 24, to 78 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, acting United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

He was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

Investigators found that Torres Morel was trafficking the narcotics from two stores he operated on East Main Street in Bridgeport, Big Daddy’s Deli and Jamal’s Market, Boyle said.

Authorities made two controlled purchases of a half-kilogram of heroin from the defendant during the investigation, the US Attorney's Office said.

The first purchase was made at Jamal's Market on Oct. 29, 2019, and the second was at Big Daddy's Deli on Jan. 24, 2020.

Boyle said Torres Morel was arrested on Feb. 5, 2020. Investigators also seized two firearms, firearm parts, ammunition and about $22,000 in cash from the defendant's home and businesses that day.

Torres Morel pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin on Monday, June 28, 2021.

He is required to report to prison on Feb. 10, 2022.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.