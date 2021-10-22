Man Sentenced For Selling Oxycodone From CT Grocery Store

A business owner in Connecticut known as “Ka-King” will spend years behind bars after being busted selling oxycodone out of his grocery store.

Eliezer Perez, age 42, of Hartford, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, oxycodone in May.

Acting US Attorney Leonard Boyle said that in the summer of 2019, the Drug Enforcement Administration New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad and the New Britain Police Department began investigating individuals who were selling oxycodone pills in Hartford County from Elzier Grocery, on Corbin Avenue in New Britain.

Between July and December 2019, investigators made multiple controlled purchases of oxycodone pills from Perez, Elzier Grocery’s owner Raul Cabrera-Vasquez, and others at the store.

On Feb. 26, 2020, searches of Elzier's and a nearby home led to the seizure of more than 1,000 oxycodone pills, drug packaging materials, drug ledgers, and approximately $10,000 in cash.

Boyle said that Elzier has been detained since his arrest on Dec. 12, 2020. Cabrera-Vasquez pleaded guilty to the same charge in June this year and received the same sentence as Elzier.

