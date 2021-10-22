Contact Us
Man Charged With Driving Drunk For Crash That Killed Fairfield County Woman

Kathy Reakes
Robert Oxer
Robert Oxer Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A Fairfield County man who is awaiting trial for an earlier DUI has been charged with driving drunk and killing an area woman.

Robert Oxer, age 26, of Darien, was charged on Thursday, Oct. 21 with a warrant for manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence and motor vehicle charges, said the Connecticut State Police.

Oxer was charged in connection with a crash on Route 8 in Trumbull on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

During the crash he was allegedly driving a motorcycle at more than 80 miles per hour when he hit the back of another vehicle, state police said.

His passenger, 36-year-old Shirley Regado-Rodriguez, of Stamford, was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries.

Court records show Oxer is awaiting trial on several charges, including strangulation stemming from a 2019 arrest in Darien.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond. 

