Isaias Outage Update: New Breakdown By Town Of Customers Without Power In Fairfield County

Power has been restored to thousands more in Connecticut so far over the weekend but thousands more remain in the dark five days after Tropical Isaias barreled through the region.
A total of 168,133 of 1,281,259 Eversource customers (13.12 percent) in Connecticut are still without power as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9.
United Illuminating is reporting 11,380 outages affecting its 337,496 customers (3.4 percent).
Here's the latest breakdown of active power outages in Fairfield County, according to Eversource and United Illuminating:
- Danbury: 6,786 (18.1 percent of customers)
- Westport: 6,247 (49.5 percent of customers)
- Ridgefield: 5,764 (52.5 percent of customers)
- Newtown: 5,119 (44.7 percent of customers)
- Greenwich: 4,721 (16.7 percent of customers)
- Wilton: 4,020 (53.3 percent of customers)
- Norwalk: 3,740 (11.8 percent of customers)
- Weston: 3,679 (94.98 percent of customers)
- Monroe: 3,606 (45.2 percent of customers)
- Redding: 3,382 (88.3 percent of customers)
- Bethel: 3,378 (37.7 percent of customers)
- Brookfield: 3,280 (38.8 percent of customers)
- Stamford: 2,976 (4.9 percent of customers)
- New Canaan: 2,106 (24.8 percent of customers)
- Fairfield: 1,784 (7.4 percent of customers)
- New Fairfield: 1,706 (28 percent of customers)
- Shelton: 1,667 (9.0 percent of customers)
- Trumbull: 1,389 (9.8 percent of customers)
- Easton: 1,323 (44.8 percent of customers)
- Darien: 1,113 (13.8 percent of customers)
- Sherman: 1,036 (52 percent of customers)
- Bridgeport: 855 (1.4 percent of customers)
- Stratford: 536 (2.3 percent of customers)
Despite calling in outside contractors, many from out of state, Eversource is estimating that storm restoration will not be “substantially complete” until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.