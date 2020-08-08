Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Isaias Outage Update: Latest Rundown Of Eversource, United Illuminating Outages

Joe Lombardi
Utility companies have been making progress restoring power to customers in Connecticut who lost after Tropical Isaias barreled through the region.
A total of 250,994 of 1,281,259 Eversource customers (19.6 percent) in Connecticut were still without power as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

United Illuminating is reporting 19,637 outages affecting its 337,496 customers (5.8 percent).

Here's the latest breakdown of active power outages in Fairfield County, according to Eversource and United Illuminating:

  • Danbury: 9,100 (24.3 percent of customers)
  • Westport: 7,513 (59.5 percent of customers)
  • Ridgefield: 6,410 (58.3 percent of customers)
  • Greenwich: 6,210 (22 percent of customers)
  • Newtown: 5,784 (50.5 percent of customers)
  • Brookfield: 5,023(59.4 percent of customers)
  • Wilton: 4,986 (66.2 percent of customers)
  • Fairfield:4,353 (18 percent of customers)
  • Norwalk: 4,549 (14.3 percent of customers)
  • Monroe: 4,254 (53.3 percent of customers)
  • New Canaan: 3,966 (46.7 percent of customers)
  • Bethel: 3,528 (39.3 percent of customers)
  • Redding: 3,323 (86.8 percent of customers)
  • Weston: 3,248 (83.8 percent of customers)
  • Stamford: 3,242 (5.3 percent of customers)
  • New Fairfield: 2,490 (41 percent of customers)
  • Trumbull: 2,241 (15.8 percent of customers)
  • Shelton: 2,133 (11.5 percent of customers)
  • Easton: 1,670 (56.6 percent of customers)
  • Bridgeport: 1,644 (2.7 percent of customers)
  • Darien: 1,618 (20 percent of customers)
  • Sherman: 1,800 (90.4 percent of customers)
  • Stratford: 765 (3.2 percent of customers)

Despite calling in outside contractors, many from out of state, Eversource is estimating that storm restoration will not be “substantially complete” until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

