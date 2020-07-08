Isaias Outage Update: Estimated Restoration Times; Fairfield County Communities Most Affected

Some Connecticut residents may be without power throughout the weekend, as utility crews continue working to repair the damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Despite calling in outside contractors and working around the clock to restore power, Eversource is estimating that storm restoration will not be “substantially complete” until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

According to Eversource, more than 700 crews are working to repair the widespread damage to the electric system caused by Isaias. A “significant” number of additional out-of-state mutual aid crews are arriving Friday, Aug. 7.

A breakdown of active power outages in Fairfield County, according to Eversource:

Danbury: 14,137;

Westport: 10,844;

Norwalk: 9,714;

Greenwich: 7,863;

Newtown: 7,214;

Ridgefield: 7,174;

New Canaan: 6,408;

Monroe: 5,969;

Wilton: 5,514;

Brookfield: 5,445;

Stamford: 4,863;

New Fairfield: 4,226;

Redding: 3,667;

Weston: 3,620;

Darien: 2,426;

Sherman: 1,798;

Fairfield: 32;

Shelton: 1.

Statewide, 416,371 of Eversource’s 1,281,259 Connecticut customers remain without power.

“We know how urgently our customers need power and we will work tirelessly – with every crew and resource we can muster – until they all have power again,” Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. said

“With crews from Canada, Michigan, and Massachusetts working alongside our Eversource crews, we remain laser-focused on this restoration and are committed to staying on the job around-the-clock until every customer has power back.

"We are grateful to our customers for their patience and recognize the tremendous inconvenience that being without electricity presents during the ongoing pandemic and hot days of summer.”

