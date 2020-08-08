Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Isaias Outage Update: 1,200-Plus Crews Now At Work; Latest Rundown Of Most-Affected Towns

Joe Lombardi
Eversource said 1,200 crews worked on outages in Connecticut on Friday, Aug. 7. Photo Credit: Eversource
It could take until Tuesday, Aug. 11 for some in Connecticut to regain power. Photo Credit: Eversource

About 320,000 customers in Connecticut remain without power as of Saturday morning, Aug. 8 - four days after Tropical Isaias swept through the region.

Of those outages, about 291,000 are in the Eversource service area.

Nearly 1,200 crews – including mutual aid from out-of-state – were continuing to repair the widespread damage to the electric system on Friday, Aug. 7, an increase of approximately 500 crews from Thursday,  Aug. 6, Eversource said.

Despite calling in outside contractors, many from out of state, Eversource is estimating that storm restoration will not be “substantially complete” until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Here's the latest breakdown of active power outages in Fairfield County, according to Eversource and United Illuminating:

  • Danbury: 10.582 (28 percent of customers)
  • Westport: 9,958 (79 percent of customers)
  • Ridgefield: 6,503 (59 percent of customers)
  • Newtown: 6,369 (56 percent of customers)
  • Greenwich: 6,345 (22 percent of customers)
  • Fairfield:6,184 (26 percent of customers)
  • Norwalk: 5,693 (18 percent of customers)
  • Wilton: 5,124 (68 percent of customers)
  • Brookfield: 5,063 (60 percent of customers)
  • Monroe: 4,375 (55 percent of customers)
  • New Canaan: 4,346 (51 percent of customers)
  • Stamford: 4,124 (7 percent of customers)
  • Bethel: 3,899 (43 percent of customers)
  • Bridgeport: 3,429 (5.6 percent of customers)
  • Weston: 3,411 (88 percent of customers)
  • Redding: 3,300 (86 percent of customers)
  • New Fairfield: 3,103 (51 percent of customers)
  • Easton: 2,951 (67 percent of customers)
  • Trumbull: 2,616 (18 percent of customers)
  • Shelton: 2,507 (13 percent of customers)
  • Darien: 1,606 (20 percent of customers)
  • Sherman: 1,801 (90 percent of customers)
  • Stratford: 1,723 (7 percent of customers)

