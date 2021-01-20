Investigators Return To CT Property In Connection To Missing Mom Case

Connecticut State Police returned for the second day to a home once owned by Fotis Dulos, this time with an excavator, and a pump truck.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, state police said they were continuing their investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, of New Canaan, by again visiting a property at 80 Mountain Spring Road in Farmington, once owned by Dulos' late estranged husband Fotis Dulos.

Farber Dulos hasn't been seen Friday, May 24, 2019, around 8 a.m., after dropping off her children at school and returned to her home on Welles Lanes.

Jennifer Farber Dulos New Canaan Police Department

Her body has never been found, and state police said they still consider the case "very active."

During the search on Wednesday, police could be seen digging in several areas with an excavator.

In addition, a septic truck arrived at the home, presumably to pump out a tank.

Investigators were seen digging with shovels on the same area during a search on Tuesday, Jan. 19, as well as using ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs.

State and New Canaan Police have said in court documents they believe Fotis Dulos killed Jennifer Farber Dulos in the garage of her home and then disposed of her body.

Fotis Dulos, who had been charged with her murder, died on Thursday, Jan 30, after attempting suicide.

State Police declined to provide specifics of the search and directed questions to the State Attorney's Office.

The home is currently on the market for $1,699,900.

A hearing is set to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, in Farmington Probate Court where a judge will decide whether to rule Farber Dulos is dead.

Fotis Dulos' then-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and a close friend and attorney, Kent Mawhinney, have also been charged in the case.

New Canaan Police have said repeatedly they will find justice for Jennifer.

