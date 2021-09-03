Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Ida: Here's How Many CT Residents Remain Without Power

Zak Failla

Ida: Here's How Many CT Residents Remain Without Power

Zak Failla
Damage caused by Tropical Depression Ida
Damage caused by Tropical Depression Ida Photo Credit: Eversource

Two full days after Tropical Storm Ida ripped through the East Coast, hundreds in Connecticut remain without power as utility crews work around the clock to make repairs.

As of late Friday afternoon, Sept. 3, 783 of Eversource’s 1.28 million customers were still reporting outages, while United Illuminating was reporting five active outages impacting 42 customers.

United Illuminating was reporting 29 customers out in Bridgeport, with eight in East Haven, three in Hamden, and two in Woodbridge.

Outages on Friday, Sept. 3, according to Eversource:

  • Greenwich: 491;
  • Danbury: 114;
  • Southbury: 32;
  • Naugatuck: 22;
  • Redding: 20;
  • Sharon: 15;
  • Brookfield: 14;
  • Washington: 12;
  • Darien: 7;
  • Newtown: 7;
  • Sherman: 6;
  • Oxford: 5;
  • Westport: 5.

Fewer than five outages were also reported in Bethany, Bethel, Branford, Bridgewater, Cheshire, Clinton, Coventry, Guilford, Hartford, Madison, Meriden, Middlefield, New Canaan, New Fairfield, New Milford, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Stamford, and Wilton.

In total, Eversource said that crews have cleared more than 94 blocked roads, replaced nearly 70 broken poles, and restored power to nearly 40,000 customers since the storm struck.

Eversource officials said that the company has been making repairs after floodwaters destroyed their equipment, including installing a temporary generator for customers without power in Greenwich until repairs are complete. 

