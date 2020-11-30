Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: One Dead, One Severely Injured In Two-Vehicle CT Crash
News

Here Are Fairfield County Communities Hit Hardest By Power Outages From Severe Storm

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Eversource outage map on Monday, Nov. 30.
The Eversource outage map on Monday, Nov. 30. Photo Credit: Eversource

Thousands in Connecticut have been left without power as a strong storm system sweeps through the region, bringing rain and wind gusts approaching 50 mph.

As of 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, Eversource crews were working to repair hundreds of active outages that were impacting 17,690 of the company’s 1,282,842 customers.

The breakdown of customers impacted by reported outages in Fairfield County, according to Eversource:

  • Ridgefield: 293;
  • Redding: 209;
  • Danbury: 185;
  • Wilton: 171;
  • Westport: 157;
  • Monroe: 103;
  • Stamford: 34;
  • Newtown: 15;
  • Greenwich: 9;
  • Darien: 8;
  • Weston: fewer than 3;
  • New Canaan: fewer than 2.

United Illuminating was reporting 30 outages that were impacting 658 of their Connecticut customers, including outages in Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Shelton, Stratford, and Trumbull.

“Winds are picking up and will continue through midnight,” Eversource posted on social media. “(Hundreds) of crews are responding to outages—as long as it’s safe to do so with these strong gusts. Stay clear of downed lines, don’t drive over them, and call 9-1-1.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.