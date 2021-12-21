Four Arrested In Connection With Abuse Of Infants At Fairfield County Daycare, Police Say

Four people have been arrested in Fairfield County for alleged abuse and neglect of infants at an area daycare center authorities announced on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The alleged abuse took place on Tuesday, June 15, at the unnamed center in Westport, said Lieutenant David Wolf, of the Westport Police.

According to Wolf, one of the teachers in the infant classroom, identified as Suzette Virgo, age 44, of Bridgeport, moved the kids about in an aggressive manner, kicked a ball at some of the babies, and left children crying for extended periods of time.

Following the incident, Westport Police conducted an extensive investigation, and evidence supporting the allegations was obtained, Wolf said.

A warrant was issued for Virgo’s arrest for risk of injury to a child and she turned herself in at the Westport Police Department on Friday, Dec. 17, he added.

Virgo was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Also arrested in connection with the incident were three daycare workers including:

Ayshia Jaeger, age 41, of Norwalk

Ridhita Gupta, age 42, of Darien

Kelleigh Cantiello, age 24, of Stratford.

The three, who reportedly knew about the incident, were arrested for failing to report the abuse or neglect to the state Department of Children and Family Services, Wolf said.

The women also turned themselves in to police and were released on a $25,000 bond for each.

