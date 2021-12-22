Former USPS Employee In CT Admits Stealing Funds

A former United States Postal Service employee from Connecticut has pleaded guilty to a charge related to stealing USPS funds.

Lindim Asipi, age 44, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty on Monday, Dec. 20, to one count of wire fraud related to his theft of USPS funds, according to an announcement from Leonard Boyle, acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Asipi worked as a driver for the USPS in Waterbury, and the USPS gave him a fleet credit card for gas, Boyle said.

Between about January 2019 and June 2020, he conducted several hundred fraudulent transactions with the card to receive cash from gas stations without buying fuel, the US Attorney's Office reported.

He used his assigned PIN and the PIN of another USPS driver who wasn't aware of the scheme, Boyle said.

On April 11, 2020, Asipi was recorded on store video surveillance driving his USPS vehicle and parking at a gas station in Prospect, the US Attorney's Office said.

After he entered the store, his credit card was charged $160 and then $140, Boyle said.

Surveillance video showed Asipi driving away from the gas station without pumping fuel, the US Attorney's Office reported.

