Former CT Resident Sentenced For Distributing Child Porn

A former Connecticut resident has been sentenced for distributing child pornography through a social media application.

Jessica Pickering, age 28, was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 31, to 96 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

She pleaded guilty to the charge on May 5.

Pickering, who was a resident of Waterbury in New Haven County, joined a Kik group geared toward people with a sexual interest in children in October of 2020, and corresponded with an FBI online covert employee who was monitoring the group.

Pickering said she had access to three children, ages 7 and younger, the US Attorney's Office reported.

On Oct. 20, 2020, she posted two live videos in the group showing child pornography of a toddler, the report said.

She also sent two additional child pornography videos to the FBI employee, Boyle said.

The following day, she left the group, saying she “felt an immense amount of disgust for [her]self after what [she] did the other night," the report said.

She was arrested on Oct. 27, 2020, Boyle said.

Boyle said Pickering is released on bond and living with family in Queens, and she is required to report to prison on March 16.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Wolcott Police Department, the US Attorney's Office said.

