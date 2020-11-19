Felon From Fairfield County Admits To Having Gun, Feds Say

A Fairfield County man has pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Allen Lusmat, 30, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 18, to possessing the gun in New Haven when he entered a convenience store, said John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 10, 2019, Tyrell Cox-Henderson entered a convenience store in New Haven and placed a Smith & Wesson .357 caliber revolver behind some merchandise on a shelf. Approximately one hour later, Lusmat entered the store and retrieved the firearm from the shelf.

Later that day, after New Haven police officers had reviewed the convenience store’s surveillance video, officers stopped a car in which Lusmat was a passenger. As officers approached the vehicle, Lusmat threw a black plastic bag out of the window, court documents said.

A search of the bag revealed the firearm that Lusmat retrieved from the store. He was arrested at that time.

Prior to April 2019, Lusmat was convicted in state court of several firearms, assault, and burglary offenses.

Lusmat faces up to 10 years in prison. He has been detained since his arrest and is scheduled to be sentenced in February 2021.

Cox-Henderson pleaded guilty to the same charge on September 14, 2020, and awaits sentencing. He also has been detained since April 10, 2019.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.