Fairfield County Teacher Ordered To Stay Away From Alleged Sexual Abuse Victims

A Connecticut teacher who has been charged with allegedly sexually abusing two students has been ordered to stay away from the victims.

The case against Samantha Peck, age 30, a science teacher at the Bridgeport Military Academy was continued to Wednesday, Dec. 1, during a hearing on Monday, Nov. 15.

During the proceeding, a Bridgeport Assistant State Attorney requested the protective orders for the alleged victims, which was granted.

Peck, a Litchfield County resident of Thomaston, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 8 by Bridgeport Police for allegedly sexually abusing the two students, according to Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.

The case came to light after the Fairfield Police Department was notified of inappropriate sexual behavior by the teacher. Fairfield then forwarded the complaint to Bridgeport.

Peck, who has been a teacher at the school for six years, is currently free after posting a $100,000 bond. She has not entered a plea.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.