Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

News

Fairfield County Man Sentenced For Selling Ghost Guns To Undercover Police Officer

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A ghost gun that was seized in a separate incident in New England.
A ghost gun that was seized in a separate incident in New England. Photo Credit: Stratford Police Department

A Connecticut man was sentenced in federal court in Boston in connection with selling two “ghost guns.”

Fairfield County resident, Brian McCarthy, age 33, of Bridgeport, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and two years of supervised release, according to the US Attorney's Office.

McCarthy pleaded guilty to one count of dealing firearms without a federal license in May, officials said. 

Between June and the end of July, McCarthy traveled to Massachusetts and sold an undercover officer two Glock-style privately made firearms -- or "ghost guns," -- he had personally fabricated. 

McCarthy was taken into custody following the sale.

A subsequent search of McCarthy’s apartment resulted in the seizure of:

  • Two additional Glock-style ghost guns,
  • One AR15/M4-type rifle upper receiver, 
  • Accessories for AR15/M4 rifles, 
  • Multiple semi-automatic magazines, 
  • Approximately 250 rounds of ammunition, 
  • Various firearm construction, and assembly tools. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.