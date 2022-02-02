Fairfield County Man Sentenced For Recording Repeated Sexual Abuse Of A Child

A 42-year-old Fairfield County man has been sentenced to decades in prison for producing photographs and videos documenting his sexual abuse of a child.

Robert McGuire, of Easton, was sentenced on Tuesday, Feb. 1, to 30 years in prison followed by a lifetime term of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

McGuire pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography on June 8, Boyle said.

Between February 2019 and June 2020, McGuire sexually assaulted a child repeatedly and took photos and videos of the assaults, the US Attorney's Office reported.

Investigators also found that McGuire sexually assaulted a second child on at least one occasion, Boyle said.

He was arrested by the Easton Police Department on related state charges on July 10, 2020, and has been detained ever since, according to the announcement.

State charges against McGuire are pending, Boyle said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Easton Police Department investigated the case.

The US Attorney's Office said cases of child exploitation can be reported here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.