Fairfield County Man Sentenced For Dealing Fentanyl, Heroin

A Fairfield County man has been sentenced for possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Anthony Gilchrist, age 32, of Bridgeport, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 26, to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

He pleaded guilty to the charge on Saturday, Nov. 20, the US Attorney's Office reported.

Authorities have been investigating several gangs based in Bridgeport, including the "Greene Homes Boyz," whose members distribute heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and Percocet pills and have committed acts of violence against rival gang members and others, according to the announcement.

Gilchrist was a member or associate of the gang, Boyle reported.

Investigators made controlled purchases from Gilchrist of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin in January of February of 2020, the US Attorney's Office said.

Gilchrist had recently been released from state custody after he was sentenced for selling narcotics.

He was arrested on March 13, 2020, Boyle said.

The investigation is being conducted by the following agencies:

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

The FBI’s Safe Streets and Violent Crimes Task Forces

US Drug Enforcement Administration

US Marshals Service

The Bridgeport Police Department

Connecticut State Police

The Bridgeport State’s Attorney’s Office

Boyle said the US Postal Inspection Service, Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory and the Naugatuck Police Department are also assisting with the ongoing investigation.

