Fairfield County Man Known As 'Dutch' Admits To Distributing Heroin

A Fairfield County man has pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute in federal court.

Kevin Lucas, aka "Dutch, age 61, of Bridgeport, made his plea on Tuesday, Sept. 21, said Leonard C Boyle, acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between May and August 2019, law enforcement made a series of controlled purchases of redistribution quantities of heroin from Lucas.

Lucas was arrested in August 2019. A search of Lucas’ residence at the time of his arrest revealed additional distribution quantities of heroin, approximately 139 grams of crack cocaine, 365 grams of cocaine, items used to process and package narcotics, a 9mm handgun, two loaded magazines, ammunition, and $35,220 in cash.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in December and faces a maximum term of 20 years.

Lucas is released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing.

