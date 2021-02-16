Fairfield County Man Dies In Ski Accident At Vermont Resort

A Fairfield County resident who died in a skiing accident in Vermont has been identified by police.

Arthur Powers, age 60, from Westport, was found dead around 2:15 p.m., Monday, Feb. 15, when Stowe EMS responded to the Stowe Mountain Resort for a skier who was injured after hitting a tree, said Chief Donald B. Hull, of the Stowe Police Department.

Ski Patrol personnel responded and started care of the injured skier. Ski Patrol evacuated the injured skier off the hill and to Stowe EMS, where medical care was continued.

The injured skier was pronounced dead at the Ski Resort, Hull said.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Stowe Police Department and the Office of The Chief Medical Examiner.

