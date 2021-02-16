Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

News

Fairfield County Man Dies In Ski Accident At Vermont Resort

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Westport man was killed while skiing in Stowe, Vermont.
A Westport man was killed while skiing in Stowe, Vermont. Photo Credit: Facebook/Stowe Mountain Resort

A Fairfield County resident who died in a skiing accident in Vermont has been identified by police.

Arthur Powers, age 60, from Westport, was found dead around 2:15 p.m., Monday, Feb. 15, when Stowe EMS responded to the Stowe Mountain Resort for a skier who was injured after hitting a tree, said Chief Donald B. Hull, of the Stowe Police Department. 

Ski Patrol personnel responded and started care of the injured skier. Ski Patrol evacuated the injured skier off the hill and to Stowe EMS, where medical care was continued. 

The injured skier was pronounced dead at the Ski Resort, Hull said.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Stowe Police Department and the Office of The Chief Medical Examiner.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.