Fairfield County Man Charged In Smoothie Shop Incident Suspended From CFP Board

A Fairfield County man who became known nationwide and was fired from his job at Merrill Lynch after a tirade at an area smoothie shop, has been suspended by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

The CFP imposed an interim suspension on Monday, Feb. 7, for James Iannazzo, age 48, of Fairfield, after a superior court judge banned him from the shop where the incident took place, according to the CFP.

Superior Court Judge Ndidi Moses on Monday, Feb. 8 ordered Iannazzo to stay away from Robeks Smoothie Shop and to have no contact with the victim, in connection with a Saturday, Jan. 22 incident.

According to Sgt. Michael Stahl, of the Fairfield Police, an investigation found that at around 1 p.m., Iannazzo made a purchase at Robeks and left the store without incident.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., Iannazzo called 911 requesting an EMS response to his home for his 17-year-old son who suffered an allergic reaction to nuts and was later transported to an area hospital, police said.

A short time later, Iannazzo returned to Robeks and confronted employees, yelling at them and demanding to know who had made the smoothie that contained peanuts, causing his child’s allergic reaction, Stahl said.

During the tirade, Iannazzo, who can be seen on a three-minute video on TikTok and Twitter, became increasingly irate, shouting obscenities and calling the workers “stupid ignorant high school kids” and “immigrant losers,” the video shows.

The workers repeatedly asked him to leave, but he became more upset and threw a smoothie at an employee, hitting her. He also allegedly kept banging on the door to the employee's entrance.

Following his arrest by Fairfield Police, Iannazzo was charged with breach of peace, criminal trespass, and intimidation based on bigotry or bias.

Merrill Lynch fired the 25-year employee after the incident.

Since being arrested, Iannazzo has apologized several times saying he was frantic over his son's potentially deadly reaction to the nuts.

