Fairfield County Man Admits To Role In Car Theft Ring In Connecticut, Neighboring States

A Fairfield County man has admitted to his role in a car theft ring in Connecticut and neighboring states.

Christopher Mulkern, also known as “Chucky,” age 21, of Stratford, pleaded guilty Friday, April 30 before US District Court in Bridgeport to a federal car theft offense.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the FBI, Connecticut State Police, and local police have been investigating multiple car theft rings in Connecticut, and violent crimes that are being committed using stolen vehicles.

The investigation revealed that Mulkern and others have stolen numerous motor vehicles, and used the stolen vehicles to travel throughout Connecticut and to neighboring states to steal other vehicles and the valuables inside, including credit cards, cellular telephones, and firearms, according to Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to the complaint:

Mulkern typically frequented upper-middle-class neighborhoods to go “car-checking” or “jigging,” which involves an attempt to open the door of a motor vehicle and, if successful, steal the vehicle and/or valuables inside.

On Dec. 1, 2020, Mulkern and an associate stole a Porsche Panamera from a Fairfield County residence in Westport.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 2, law enforcement in Westerly, Rhode Island, identified the stolen Porsche and attempted to stop the car.

The Porsche drove recklessly, at speeds of at least 86 mph, between Rhode Island and Connecticut, and evaded police who, for safety reasons, were forced to terminate pursuit.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Dec. 2, Mulkern and others used the stolen Porsche to steal a Dodge Challenger from a residence in Milford, Connecticut.

On the evening of Dec. 2, Stratford Police spotted and attempted to stop the Porsche, which was being driven by Mulkern. During the pursuit, Mulkern rammed a car stopped at a red light at an intersection, drove up on the sidewalk and through the red light, and then struck a second vehicle, causing the second vehicle to flip onto its roof.

Mulkern continued to drive the damaged Porsche onto I-95 into Bridgeport, where Mulkern and an associate were eventually apprehended as they attempted to enter another stolen Audi A4 that was parked on Gregory Street.

A search of the stolen Audi revealed approximately 13 key fobs for other vehicles, and a search of the Porsche revealed five cellphones.

In addition, Mulkern possessed two stolen credit cards, and his associate possessed a key fob for a stolen Dodge, which was subsequently located parked on Main Street in Bridgeport.

Mulkern has been detained since his arrest.

Mulkern pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of a stolen vehicle, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Monday, Aug. 2.

Mulkern has also agreed to pay restitution to at least seven owners of vehicles he stole and/or damaged.

Earlier reports:

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.