Fairfield County Man Accused Of Selling Fake iPhones Online

A Fairfield County man has been charged with selling at least two fake iPhones to people.

Reginald Boyd Jr., age 27, of Shelton, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 28, following an investigation by the Shelton Police Department.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the department received two separate complaints, where victims responded to online advertisements for Apple iPhones, according to Shelton PD Detective Christopher Nugent.

The victims engaged in an online conversation with Boyd selling the items on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, arranging to meet at a location in Shelton to make the exchange, according to police.

Both victims, which traveled from out of state to Shelton after responding to the online ads met Boyd and purchased the phones, Nugent said.

Upon making the exchange, Boyd left and the victims discovered that the phones they purchased were not operable and were fraudulent cell phones packaged in a professional manner, Nugent said.

An investigation identified Boyd as the suspect and he was arrested at his home.

He was charged with:

Criminal simulation

Forgery

Interfering with an officer

Larceny

Boyd is currently being held on a total of $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Super Court on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Nugent said additional arrests are expected.

"The Shelton Police Department encourages individuals making online purchases to meet and make exchanges in public places or even the parking lot of the Shelton Police Department for the safety of both parties," Nugent said. "It is recommended to request identification of individuals when making exchanges."

