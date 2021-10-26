Fairfield County Gang Member Pleads Guilty In Courthouse Shooting

A Fairfield County gang member pleaded guilty to racketeering offenses stemming from murder and other violent crimes.

Tyiese Warren, also known as “Loose Screw,” age 21, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty on Monday, Oct. 25 to the crimes he committed as a member of a Bridgeport gang, said Leonard C Boyle, acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Warren was busted during a wide-ranging investigation conducted by the FBI, ATF, DEA, US Marshals Service, and Bridgeport Police into multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence.

According to court documents, Warren has been a member of the “Original North End” (“O.N.E.”), a gang based in the Trumbull Gardens area of Bridgeport whose members sold narcotics, laundered narcotics proceeds, committed acts of violence against rival gang members, robbed drug dealers, stole cars from inside and outside Connecticut and used them to commit crimes, and tampered with witnesses who might testify against them.

From approximately 2017 until August 2020, O.N.E. members were aligned with the “Greene Homes Boyz," a gang based in the Charles F. Greene Homes Housing Complex in Bridgeport’s North End, against rival groups in Bridgeport, including the East End, East Side, and PT Barnum gangs, as well as 150, which is a geographic gang based on the West Side of Bridgeport.

In pleading guilty, Warren admitted that on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, he and others shot and killed Ty’Quess Moore, a member or associate of the East End/P.T. Barnum gang alliance, court documents said.

Warren also helped plan the retaliation shootings of East End gang members and associates in a brazen afternoon shooting in front of a Bridgeport courthouse.

On Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, Bridgeport Police responded to the area of 172 Golden Hill St., in Bridgeport after a Shot Spotter activation detected approximately 20 shots being fired in front of the state courthouse located there.

Upon arrival, investigators discovered that four victims had been shot while sitting inside a black Chevrolet Impala.

One victim was shot in the side of his chest and was left paralyzed and a second victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his back, shoulder, and wrist. The victims’ vehicle had approximately 23 entry bullet holes in the driver’s side and windshield area.

Warren also admitted that he participated in gang-related drug trafficking.

Further, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Warren and an accomplice stole a car that was in front of the Citgo 6M Service Station and Quik Mart located at 2000 Barnum Ave., in Stratford.

During the theft, they dragged the car’s driver, who was trying to stop the theft and was hanging onto the car, several hundred yards before he let go. Warren and an accomplice then engaged in a carjacking involving a Toyota Corolla in Bridgeport, holding the owner at gunpoint and ultimately driving away in the car.

Minutes later, Warren and an accomplice committed a gunpoint robbery of the Citgo in Stratford, taking cash from the store and a cellphone from a store employee, court documents show.

Stratford Police arrested Warren later that night after he crashed another stolen car he was driving on an I-95 on-ramp and then ran from police.

Warren pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity.

He faces a maximum term of imprisonment of life.

Warren has been detained since March 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.

