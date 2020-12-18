Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Will Snow Stick Around Long Enough For A White Christmas? Here's Latest Forecast
News

Fairfield County Duo Busted With Heroin, Other Drugs, Following Four-Month Investigation

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Larry Adams and Gerrel Young and some of the drugs seized.
Larry Adams and Gerrel Young and some of the drugs seized. Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

Following a four-month investigation, the Norwalk Police Special Services Division has busted two area men for drugs.

Larry Adams, 62, and Gerrel Young, 56, both of Norwalk, were arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 16, when officers served a search warrant at their homes, said the Norwalk Police Department.

During the search, officers seized 250 bags of heroin laced with fentanyl, powder cocaine, and cash. 

Adams, known by his street name, “Black”, has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1995, to include 10 criminal convictions, the department said.

Both men were charged with:

  • Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • Two counts conspiracy to possession of a controlled substance
  • Two counts of possession of narcotics within 1,500 of a school 
  • Two counts of possession and sale of heroin
  • Two counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school
  • Two counts possession with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school
  • Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Both Adams and Young are being held on a $250,000 bond.

They are scheduled to appear in court in February 2021.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.