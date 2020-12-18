Fairfield County Duo Busted With Heroin, Other Drugs, Following Four-Month Investigation

Following a four-month investigation, the Norwalk Police Special Services Division has busted two area men for drugs.

Larry Adams, 62, and Gerrel Young, 56, both of Norwalk, were arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 16, when officers served a search warrant at their homes, said the Norwalk Police Department.

During the search, officers seized 250 bags of heroin laced with fentanyl, powder cocaine, and cash.

Adams, known by his street name, “Black”, has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1995, to include 10 criminal convictions, the department said.

Both men were charged with:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Two counts conspiracy to possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of possession of narcotics within 1,500 of a school

Two counts of possession and sale of heroin

Two counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school

Two counts possession with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school

Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Both Adams and Young are being held on a $250,000 bond.

They are scheduled to appear in court in February 2021.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.