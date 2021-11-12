Ex-EMT From Fairfield County Sentenced For Crash That Killed Woman

A Fairfield County man who hit and killed a woman walking her dog before fleeing has been sentenced to prison.

Declan Kot, age 24, of Easton, Nov. 10 was sentenced to 20 years, suspended after serving seven years. Five years of probation will follow that, along with 500 hours of community service, according to the Bridgeport Superior Court.

During the first three years of his probation, Kot will be also be required to install an ignition interlock device in his car and undergo substance abuse evaluations.

Marileidy Morel-Araujo, age 32, of Pennsylvania, was hit and killed while visiting her fiance’s family on Redding Road in Fairfield, on July 4, 2020.

Kot, an Easton EMT and volunteer firefighter, had pleaded guilty to driving drunk, manslaughter, and evading responsibility, for killing Morel-Araujo who was walking her dog Coal, before speeding away and attempting to have his truck fixed to hide evidence.

Two passing motorists found Morel-Araujo lying in the roadway and called 911.

Video surveillance from neighboring homes and debris left on the roadway following the crash led police to Kot who served as a volunteer firefighter and town constable in Easton.

During the sentencing, Morel Araujo's parents and fiance, as well as friends, packed the courtroom.

Fairfield police officers who investigated the crash also attended the sentencing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.