Eversource To End Moratorium On Service Disconnections For Non-Hardship CT Customers

Eversource announced it is ending the moratorium on service disconnections for non-payment in Connecticut in accordance with regulations from the state.

The energy company said the moratorium will end for its non-hardship residential customers on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The moratorium on disconnections will continue for customers identified as having financial hardship, the company said.

Disconnection activities were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic almost a year and a half ago.

“While service disconnections for non-payment have been suspended for nearly 18 months, we understand the challenges some of our customers may still be facing,” said Eversource Vice President of Customer Operations Jess Cain. “The last thing we want to do is disconnect anyone’s service, but the fact is unpaid energy bills increase costs for all customers. Any customer, residential or non-residential, who is having trouble paying their bill should contact us immediately so we can work with them and get them enrolled in one of the many programs we offer."

Cain added that customers can participate in a payment plan or assistance program to prevent being disconnected.

Learn more about payment plans and programs available here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.