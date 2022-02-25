Eight In CT Charged For Roles In Drug Distribution Ring

Eight people are facing federal charges for their roles in a massive drug distribution ring throughout Connecticut that led to the seizure of cocaine and nearly $800,000, authorities announced.

US Attorney Leonard Boyle announced that eight suspects have been charged for distributing fentanyl, heroin, crack, and powder cocaine in the New Haven area following a federal and local investigation.

Those charged:

Jason Spearman, also known as “J,” and “Deuce,” age 33, of New Haven;

Henry Horton, also known as “Bodie,” age 39, of New Haven;

Jayquan Martinez, also known as “Neighbor,” and “Quan,” age 20, of New Haven;

Kishon Shields, also known as “L.A.,” and “Key,” age 24, of New Haven;

Rayquan Gory, also known as “Wavy,” age 26, of New Haven;

Jeremiah Hargrove, also known as “Myers,” and “Miah,” age 39, of New Haven;

Tiffany Brown, also known as “Tiff,” age 39, of New Haven;

James Hillard, age 64, of New York and New Jersey.

The New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force and New Haven Police Department began investigating Spearman and others for drug distribution in and around the West Hills neighborhood, including the McConaughy Terrace housing complex, in the fall of 2021.

Boyle said that the investigation found that Hillard was allegedly supplying Spearman with heroin and fentanyl, and that Spearman was receiving kilogram quantities of cocaine through the US Mail from a source in Puerto Rico at a time.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, investigators arrested Spearman and Hillard after they met in the Bronx and a subsequent search of Hillard’s car revealed more than 7,000 folds of suspected heroin/fentanyl and approximately $30,000 in cash.

It is further alleged that on Monday, Feb. 8, investigators executed search warrants at multiple locations in New Haven, including a Ward Street residence where Spearman distributed narcotics, and vehicles in which Spearman was suspected of storing narcotics.

As a result of the investigation, law enforcement seized approximately 19 kilograms of cocaine, more than 7,000 bags of fentanyl, and more than $780,000 in cash.

A grand jury in New Haven charged all eight on Tuesday, Feb. 15 with conspiracy to distribute various quantities of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine base, and cocaine. Spearman, Horton, Martinez, Shields, and Gory are all also facing additional narcotics charges.

“I credit all the members of the FBI Safe Streets/Gang Task Force for their great work in this investigation, which has disrupted the flow of a significant amount of cocaine and fentanyl into Connecticut,” Boyle said.

“The cocaine and cash seized earlier this month was extraordinary, and would not have been accomplished without a terrific, coordinated effort by all involved.”

If convicted, Spearman faces life in prison, Hillard faces up to 40 years in prison, and the other six could be behind bars for a maximum term of 20 years.

“We value the relationships we have with our federal partners and the collaborative work that is routinely done,” acting New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez stated. “The arrests of these individuals will provide an immediate positive impact in the community as we continue to work together to make our community safer.”

