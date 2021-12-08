Duo, Including CT Man, Accused Of Using Project Fraud Scheme To Pay Personal Expenses

Two men have been charged in separate criminal complaints with conspiracy and fraud offenses stemming from their alleged involvement in construction project fraud schemes.

New Haven County resident Don Richards, age 53, of Milford, and William Sacco, age 48, of Pelham, New Hampshire, were arrested in connection with the case, said Leonard C Boyle, Acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Both men were described in a criminal complaint as senior project managers at a Massachusetts mechanical contracting company during the time of the scheme.

From June 2014 through December 2018, Sacco conspired to defraud his employer and the owners of certain projects he managed by inflating change orders on the projects, the complaint said.

As part of the conspiracy, a co-conspirator subcontractor made payments to Sacco and also for his benefit, including payments for his children’s college tuition, a graduation party, a Mac laptop, airline tickets, hotels, and Sacco’s rent.

In the case against Richards, the complaint claims he conspired to defraud the employer and owners in the same manner during the same time period.

In a separate conspiracy, Richards had a co-conspirator subcontractor make payments to him for gift cards and funds for a golf membership.

Both men, who are free on bail, are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

Each faces up to 20 years in prison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.