Dozens Of Goats Seized From Property In Fairfield County

A large number of goats have been seized by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture from a Fairfield County farm after receiving a complaint about injured goats and general care issues.

The seizure by a warrant, took place on Wednesday, March 10, with the assistance of the Town of Redding and the Redding Police Department, at 147 Cross Highway, in Redding, the department said.

The department did not release the exact number of goats removed.

In October 2020, department officials received a complaint about injured goats and general care issues on the property. Previous complaints about the same property date back to 2017 regarding roaming goats and the number of goats on the property, they added.

State Animal Control and Redding Animal Control officers made numerous visits to the property and met with the property owner to further assess and resolve the situation.

Based on citizen complaints and surveillance that revealed animal welfare concerns, including mobility issues due to untrimmed hooves, excessive manure, lack of sufficient water, and structures in poor condition that did not provide adequate protection from the weather, the Department of Agriculture applied for and was granted a search and seizure warrant for the goats in question, the department said.

The animals will be transported to the Department of Agriculture’s rescue and rehabilitation facility located within the Department of Correction’s facility.

The animals will be evaluated and treated by a veterinarian and will remain in state custody and care until the case works its way through the court system.

"Removal of the animals is the last resort after attempting to work with the owner to voluntarily improve the standard of care," the department said.

