Doctor In Fairfield County Accused Of Selling Prescriptions For Cash

A Fairfield County doctor has been charged by federal officials with health care fraud and selling prescriptions for cash.

Dr. David Ciancimino, age 62, a resident of Trumbull, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 23, on a federal criminal complaint charging him with health care fraud and controlled substances offenses related to the illegal distribution of prescription medication, said Leonard C Boyle, acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

As alleged in court documents and statements made in court, Ciancimino has been a sole practitioner practicing psychiatry and neurology/psychiatry from an office located at 4 Corporate Drive in Shelton.

Since October 2020, law enforcement has been investigating Ciancimino’s prescribing practices of various benzodiazepines, such as Xanax, and stimulants, such as Adderall, the US Attorney's said.

The investigation, which has included the use of federal task force officers acting in an undercover capacity, revealed that Ciancimino was providing prescriptions for Adderall or Xanax to numerous individuals in exchange for $200 in cash, typically with little to no medical examination of his patients.

Many of Ciancimino’s patients used Medicaid to pay for the prescriptions Ciancimino wrote for them.

It is alleged that between July 2020 to September 2021, Ciancimino deposited some $356,000 in cash into his bank account. Ciancimino also received dozens of payments of $200 through his Venmo account.

Ciancimino was charged with:

Making false statements relating to health care matters

Health care fraud

Distribution of controlled substances outside the scope of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purpose

He was released on a $500,000 bond.

