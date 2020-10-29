Dealer Known As 'Smooth' Sentenced For Trafficking Drugs In Parts Of Fairfield County

A drug dealer will spend nearly a decade behind bars after admitting to trafficking narcotics in parts of Fairfield and New Haven counties.

Bridgeport resident Evan Sheffield, also known as “Smooth,” was sentenced to 97 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to trafficking heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine.

U.S. Attorney John Durham said that in the summer of 2017, members of the FBI’s Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force and Bridgeport Police Department began investigating a drug trafficking ring that distributing narcotics in and around Bridgeport.

The investigation revealed that Sheffield, Antonio Small, Louis McDowell, Anthony Small, Michael Munn, Christopher Rodriguez, and others were distributing large quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine in the area.

The investigation also found that the co-conspirators were using Sheffield’s residence on Poplar Street in Bridgeport to store, process, and package the drugs for street sale, and that Sheffield and his associates kept an illegal firearm at his residence.

Sheffield, 34, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2018, and he pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 14 in Hartford district court to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 100 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of cocaine base.

Sheffield remains released on a $100,000 bond and is required to report to prison on Jan. 5, 2021.

The matter is being investigated by the FBI’s Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department, as well as the DEA, Connecticut State Police, and the Stratford, Norwalk, Seymour and Trumbull police departments.

