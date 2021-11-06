Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: First Major Snowstorm Of Season Take Aim At Midwest; Here's Long-Range Outlook For This Region
News

CT Woman Who Worked As Property Manager Sentenced For Stealing From Housing Complexes

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A former Connecticut property manager has been sentenced for embezzling money from federally-subsidized housing complexes.
A former Connecticut property manager has been sentenced for embezzling money from federally-subsidized housing complexes. Photo Credit: Image by VBlock from Pixabay

A former Connecticut property manager has been sentenced for embezzling money from federally-subsidized housing complexes. 

New London County resident Alicia Gardner, age 51, of Griswold, was sentenced on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to eight months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, acting United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

She was also ordered to pay $501,656.17 in restitution, the US Attorney's Office said. 

While employed by Garden Homes Management Corporation, Gardner was responsible for managing "Salem Village I and II housing complexes in Brooklyn, Connecticut, and the St. Mary’s housing complex in East Hartford," Boyle said.

The complexes mainly cater to senior citizens and people with disabilities who received federal rental subsidies.

Between 2008 and 2018, Gardner diverted rental payments and tenant fees to an account she had created for cable fees, and she then diverted the payments to pay for more than $400,000 in personal expenses, Boyle said. 

The US Attorney's Office said Gardner also overcharged for cable expenses by a total of $60,000.

The defendant also embezzled at least $70,000 of the tenants' rental payments, Boyle said. 

The US Attorney's Office said Gardner pleaded guilty to the charge on June 3.

She is required to report to prison on Jan. 3.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.