CT Woman Who Worked As Property Manager Sentenced For Stealing From Housing Complexes

A former Connecticut property manager has been sentenced for embezzling money from federally-subsidized housing complexes.

New London County resident Alicia Gardner, age 51, of Griswold, was sentenced on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to eight months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, acting United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

She was also ordered to pay $501,656.17 in restitution, the US Attorney's Office said.

While employed by Garden Homes Management Corporation, Gardner was responsible for managing "Salem Village I and II housing complexes in Brooklyn, Connecticut, and the St. Mary’s housing complex in East Hartford," Boyle said.

The complexes mainly cater to senior citizens and people with disabilities who received federal rental subsidies.

Between 2008 and 2018, Gardner diverted rental payments and tenant fees to an account she had created for cable fees, and she then diverted the payments to pay for more than $400,000 in personal expenses, Boyle said.

The US Attorney's Office said Gardner also overcharged for cable expenses by a total of $60,000.

The defendant also embezzled at least $70,000 of the tenants' rental payments, Boyle said.

The US Attorney's Office said Gardner pleaded guilty to the charge on June 3.

She is required to report to prison on Jan. 3.

