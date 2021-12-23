CT Woman Admits To Embezzling More Than $446K

A Connecticut woman has admitted to embezzling more than $446,000 from the bank accounts of clients of the company where she worked.

New Haven County resident Crystal Klatt, age 36, of Meriden, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to an announcement from Leonard Boyle, acting United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Klatt worked as an office manager at a property management company in Hamden, Boyle said.

Clients would give the company access to their bank accounts to allow the company to make payments on their behalf.

Between about December 2014 and January 2021, Klatt diverted a total of $446,859.82 from the bank accounts of at least 14 clients to pay for charges on her own personal credit card, Boyle reported.

Klatt is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8, the US Attorney's Office reported.

She is released on $50,000 bond pending sentencing, Boyle said.

The case was investigated by the following agencies:

US Secret Service

Hamden Police Department

Connecticut Financial Crimes Task Force

