CT Teacher Accused Of Leaving Children At Home Arrested On New Charge

A Connecticut school teacher who was arrested for allegedly leaving two children alone has been arrested again on a domestic violence charge.

Litchfield County resident, Kerry Caviasca, age 36, of Watertown, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 16 by Waterbury Police in New Haven County for an incident that occurred earlier this year.

According to Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police, Caviasca was served with an arrest warrant for a domestic violence-related altercation with an ex-boyfriend.

Cavaisca was charged with:

Breach of peace

Harassment

Attempt to commit larceny.

This incident did not involve any children, Bessette said.

Cavaisca was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 15, for leaving two children alone for two days and nights when she traveled out of state, said Detective Mark Conway, of the Watertown Police.

According to Conway, the children are ages 9 and 11.

Caviasca teaches in New Haven County at West Side Middle School in the Waterbury school district.

She is currently on administrative from her teaching position.

Caviasca is scheduled to appear in court in March on both charges.

