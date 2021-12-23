CT Resident Indicted For Alleged Child Exploitation Offenses

A Connecticut man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for receiving child pornography and the distribution of child pornography.

New Haven County resident Kevin Curley, age 40, of Naugatuck, appeared on Tuesday, Dec. 21, in court and pleaded not guilty to the charges, said Leonard C Boyle, Acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

In 2020, officials began investigating Curley for his involvement in an online community of individuals who sent and received child pornography images and videos via a hidden service website, court documents show.

In August 2020, investigators conducted a court-authorized search of Curley’s former residence in Morris and seized his desktop computer which contained hundreds of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, court documents show.

Curley was originally arrested on a federal criminal complaint in October 2020. He is released on a $150,000 bond and residing in Naugatuck while awaiting trial.

If found guilty, he faces five to 20 years in prison.

