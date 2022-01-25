CT Man Sentenced For Recording His Repeated Sexual Abuse Of Child

A Connecticut man was sentenced to decades in prison for photographing and video recording his sexual abuse of a child.

New London County resident Travis Williams, age 34, of Norwich, was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 24, to 23 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

He pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography on Oct. 28, Boyle said.

Williams engaged in sexual acts with a child who was about 9 years old on more than 100 occasions, the US Attorney's Office said.

In July 2019, he took photos of himself sexually abusing the child and texted the photos to a woman, the US Attorney's Office reported.

On July 27, 2019, he filmed 10 videos that showed him sexually abusing the child, the report said.

Williams has been detained since he was arrested on related state charges on Aug. 30, 2019, Boyle said.

The US Attorney's Office reported that state charges against Williams are pending.

Boyle said the case was investigated by the following agencies:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation

The Norwich Police Department

Connecticut State Police

