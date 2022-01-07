CT Man Sentenced For Possessing Gun, Drugs While On Federal Supervised Release

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 4.25 years in prison for narcotics distribution and firearms possession, and for violating the terms of his prior supervised release.

Ronnell Rogers, age 28, of New Haven, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 5, to prison time, as well as three years of supervised release following his time in jail, said Leonard C Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in July 2019, Rogers was released from federal prison after serving approximately 17 months for unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.

In January 2021, while he was on federal supervised release, Rogers was arrested in New Haven after officers searched his car and found distribution quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine, and a loaded Smith & Wesson .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, court documents show.

The firearm had been reported stolen in Virginia.

In addition to his prior federal conviction, Rogers’ criminal history includes state convictions for firearms, larceny, and risk of injury offenses, the US Attorney's Office said.

Rogers has been detained since his federal arrest in January 2021.

In September, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to 37 months for the narcotics and firearm offenses, and an additional 14 months for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

