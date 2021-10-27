CT Man Sentenced For Fentanyl Trafficking Connected To Overdose Deaths

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison for trafficking in fentanyl that was connected to several overdose deaths.

Leonard C Boyle, Acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Juan Reyes, age 28, of West Hartford, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 26, followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force and the Norwich Police Department launched an investigation after several fatal and non-fatal overdoses occurred in a short period of time in eastern Connecticut.

Investigators determined that beginning at least as early as January 2017 and continuing to July 2018, Reyes worked with Michael Nieves to supply heroin and fentanyl to other distributors, including individuals who regularly traveled from eastern Connecticut to Hartford to purchase the drugs.

Those individuals then sold the drug to customers in the Norwich and New London areas.

In July 2017, Norwich Police officers responded to a residence on the report of an overdose. The victim, a 34-year-old male, was transported to the hospital where he died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the victim’s cause of death to be “acute fentanyl intoxication.”

The investigation revealed that Christopher Dubicki, of Norwich, sold the fentanyl to the victim after previously purchasing it from Reyes and Nieves.

Investigators have connected six other overdoses, three fatal and three non-fatal, to drugs that were supplied by Reyes and Nieves.

Reyes has been detained since his federal arrest in 2018. On June 9, 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

