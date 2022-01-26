CT Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

A Connecticut man was killed after his vehicle traveled off the roadway hitting a utility pole and a mailbox.

Windham County resident Michael Steele, age 40, of the Town of Brooklyn, was killed around 7 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26 on Wauregan Road in Brooklyn, said the Connecticut State Police.

An investigation revealed that Steele, who was traveling southbound on Wauregan Road, traveled off the roadway at which time he struck a tree and telephone pole causing the vehicle to roll over, state police said.

Steele was pronounced dead at the scene.

