CT Man Involved In Drug Ring Sentenced

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 43 months in federal prison for his role in a southeastern Connecticut drug trafficking ring.

New London County resident Victor Encarnacion, age 34, of Norwich, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 27, said Leonard Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut,

According to the US Attorney's Office, Encarnacion was busted during an investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration into the distribution of narcotics and illegal possession of firearms in southeastern Connecticut.

The investigation, which included court-authorized wiretaps and controlled purchases and seizures of narcotics and firearms, revealed that Royshawn Allgood, also known as “Boy Roy,” received narcotics from another member of the conspiracy and then distributed the drugs to users and other street-level distributors, the US Attorney's Office said.

Encarnacion, while on state probation for a narcotics distribution offense, acquired distribution quantities of heroin from Allgood and sold the drug to other dealers and his own customers, they added.

Encarnacion has been detained since his arrest in February 2019. In March 2019, a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging Encarnacion, Allgood, and 22 others with various offenses.

In May, Encarnacion pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Allgood pleaded guilty to a related charge and was sentenced to 71 months in prison.

