CT Man Arrested For Making Threats To Lamont, State Police Say

A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly making online threats against Gov. Ned Lamont after receiving misinformation about COVID-19 in nursing homes, State Police announced.

New London County resident Jonathan Wright, age 41, of Waterford, was arrested on a warrant on Monday, Nov. 15 after making threats on social media toward the governor in late October.

Police said that Wright made multiple threatening Twitter posts in October that were directed toward Lamont.

According to the arresting officer, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Wright posted “You scum living on borrowed time. President Trump knows what you did to the elderly Covid patients that were sent to nursing homes.

“All is known and you will meet your maker courtesy of a noose and a trap door. Treason = Death.”

Investigators were then able to track the profile name to Wright’s address in Waterford.

Police said that further investigation found further tweets from Wright regarding Lamont.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, he tweeted, “Where you are going, it’s not going to matter. Crimes against humanity=DEATH PENALTY.”

The following day, he continued his tirade, posting that Lamont “shouldn’t be proud of any of us because we are not proud of you whatsoever.

“And we will NOT be happy until Justice is served and you are IN PRISON or take a one-way NUREMBERG CODE trip to Guantanamo Bay. “IT’S COMING. **PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP APPROVES OF THIS MESSAGE.**”

Investigators said that “Wright said that he did not mean anything threatening when he wrote the tweet, that he was just angry about what he had heard.

“Wright said he heard that government leaders had been putting COVID patients into nursing homes getting elderly people sick,” they said. “Wright was angry about that and he said that leaders should be held accountable just like we are if that is true.

“(He) stated that he heard that the nursing homes were making money off the elderly lying from COVID,” police said. “Wright stated that he heard people were labeled as COVID deaths but were actually not, and he said that made him upset.”

Wright was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree threatening. He posted a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court on Monday, Nov. 29.

